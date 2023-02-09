The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get RealReal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.36. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.