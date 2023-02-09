The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,084,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $235.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.