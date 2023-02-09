The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

