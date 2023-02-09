The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,508. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

