Tim Weller Purchases 597 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £173.13 ($208.11).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capita alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Tim Weller acquired 715 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £171.60 ($206.27).

Capita Price Performance

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £488.44 million and a PE ratio of 223.08. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.96 ($0.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capita Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.