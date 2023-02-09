TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMXXF. TD Securities downgraded TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

TMX Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $111.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

