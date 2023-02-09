Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 620,320 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.54% of Crescent Point Energy worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $595,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

