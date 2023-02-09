Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,593,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,385 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

JCI opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

