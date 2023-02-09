Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 240,000 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 146,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

