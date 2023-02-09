Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 29,675 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $169.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

