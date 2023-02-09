Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 99,817 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

