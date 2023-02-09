Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 8.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 18.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,821,000 after acquiring an additional 156,739 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.28. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

