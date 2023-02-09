Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,535 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

