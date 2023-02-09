Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.94 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,036 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

