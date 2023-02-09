Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.26 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,263 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,920,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exelon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,855,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 739,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

