Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.14 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,255 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

AEP stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

