Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.35 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,424.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,420.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2,331.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

