Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,270,646 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Tesla worth $468,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $201.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $215.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

