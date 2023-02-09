Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

