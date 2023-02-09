Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

MNST stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

