Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,588 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

CHTR stock opened at $403.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

