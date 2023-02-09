Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $351.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $352.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

