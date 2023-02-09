Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,960 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after buying an additional 139,442 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

NYSE CMI opened at $247.11 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,338,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

