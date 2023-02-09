Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 25,784 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,784 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,423 shares of company stock worth $7,308,449 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

HSY stock opened at $234.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.