Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,307 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DLR opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

