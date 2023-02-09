Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 47,018 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,018 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 612,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,860,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 279,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.38.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

