Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,185 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $556.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.91 and its 200 day moving average is $475.26. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.