Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

