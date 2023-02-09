Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,983 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.97 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

