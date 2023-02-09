Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,887,000 after buying an additional 197,114 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,411,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,857,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

