Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,698 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $111.63 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 507.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

