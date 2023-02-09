Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

