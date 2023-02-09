Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,248 put options on the company. This is an increase of 54% compared to the average volume of 7,285 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VFC opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. V.F. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

