TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $830.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $765.00 to $830.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $754.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $655.97 and its 200 day moving average is $616.26. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $758.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after buying an additional 172,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

