TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $793.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $765.00 to $793.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $754.30 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $758.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $655.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

