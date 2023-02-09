TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $710.00 to $810.00. The company traded as high as $738.07 and last traded at $731.90, with a volume of 37573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $720.35.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $653.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

