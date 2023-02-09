Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $52,986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $884,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $884,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,675.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,986. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

