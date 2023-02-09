Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOV by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 250,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

