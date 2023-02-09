Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

TCNNF stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

