Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.51. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 155,320 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
