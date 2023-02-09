Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.51. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 155,320 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

