Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

