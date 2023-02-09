Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 4,167 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

