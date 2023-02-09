Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,593,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

