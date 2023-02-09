United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.69.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after buying an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Stories

