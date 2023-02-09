United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $544.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.46.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE URI opened at $458.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.33. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $466.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 44,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 129,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

