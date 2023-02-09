United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,999 shares.The stock last traded at $153.15 and had previously closed at $155.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.55. The firm has a market cap of $873.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.