Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

