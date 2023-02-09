USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,643 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

