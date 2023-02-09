USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,351 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qiagen by 914.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 145,145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Qiagen by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 100.0% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

