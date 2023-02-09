USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Masco by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,829,000 after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,100 shares of company stock worth $7,517,696. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

MAS opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

